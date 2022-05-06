WATERVILLE — McNeil Canyon Road near Beebe Bridge Park has seen 45 crashes since 2012, including two fatalities, prompting Douglas County commissioners on Monday to order changes to the road’s signs and the road itself.
The most recent fatality occurred on March 4 when an 18-wheeler overturned in a tight curve near the bottom of the road.
The commissioners directed County Engineer Aaron Simmons to upgrade existing signs or install new signs to help truck drivers decide whether they need to use the existing runaway truck ramp or slow down.
Some of the new and upgraded signs will likely have flashing lights, Simmons said.
The majority of crashes on McNeil Canyon Road involved a semi-trailer or truck, not passenger cars, exceeding a “reasonable” safe speed, according to county crash data.
The collision data presented to commissioners on Monday does not include collisions involving deer or crashes outside the steepest parts of the road.
Fifty-three crashes have occurred on the entirety of McNeil Canyon Road since 2013 according to data from the state Department of Transportation.
Commissioners considered closing off the road entirely to trucks or setting up dual speed limits, but decided against it as the impact would be too large.
Simmons said on Monday that about 40,000 trucks use the road each year, or about 100 per day. Restricting trucks on that route would shift them elsewhere, he said.
One steep, hairpin curve at the lower end of the road near Beebe Orchard Road is of particular concern to commissioners. They asked county staff to make it a priority to realign the road to eliminate that sharp curve.
That could cost $3 million to $4 million, Simmons said in an email.
Another suggestion was to add a slow-vehicle turnout or brake-check area located before the number of steep curves at the bottom of the road. Simmons said the county has no plans to fund this addition at this time.
