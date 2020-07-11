PARIS — Turkey's top administrative court announced on Friday it annulled a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum, ruling it was unlawful, paving the way for the building's conversion back into mosque despite international warnings against such a move.
President Tayyip Erdogan had proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a focal point of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and now one of the most visited monuments in Turkey.
UNESCO told Reuters that the Hagia Sophia was on its list of World Heritage Sites as a museum, and as such had certain commitments and legal obligations.
"Thus, a state must make sure that no modification undermines the outstanding universal value of a site listed on its territory," UNESCO said.
"Any modification must be notified beforehand by the state to UNESCO and be reviewed if need be by the World Heritage Committee," it added.
UNESCO said it had expressed its concerns to Turkish authorities in several letters and conveyed the message to Turkey's ambassador to the institution on Thursday.
"We urge Turkish authorities to start a dialog before any decision is taken that could undermine the universal value of the site," UNESCO said.
The prospect of a change in the museum's status back to a mosque has raised alarm among U.S., French, Russian and Greek officials, as well as Christian church leaders.