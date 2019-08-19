WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a Columbia Elementary School teacher accused of molesting a former student.
Joe V. Ells is accused of kissing a second-grade student multiple times during the 2005-2006 school year, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Ells, 58, was arrested Wednesday by Wenatchee Police following a two-month investigation that began when a friend of the alleged victim told the Wenatchee School District of the incidents.
He’s charged with first-degree child molestation.
The charge was filed with two aggravating factors — the ongoing nature of the allegations and his position of power over the alleged victim — that could lengthen Ells’ sentence, if convicted, said Deputy Prosecutor Nicole Hankins.
Authorities believe Ells kissed another second-grade girl once during the 2005-2006 school, but currently he is only charged in connection to one alleged victim, said Hankins. She added she is considering charges related to a second alleged victim.
Ells was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail. He’s due in court again Aug. 28 for arraignment.
Danielle Marchant, attorney for the school district, declined last week to comment on Ells’ status as a first grade teacher with the district but said he won’t be in a classroom when fall classes begin Aug. 27.