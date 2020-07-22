200723-newslocal-ChasePark.JPG
City of Wenatchee employees mix concrete Tuesday to set the footings on a new slide being installed at Chase Park, 145 S. Delaware, Wenatchee. The park is also getting ADA-compliant sidewalks, an ADA accessible picnic table, swings and a climbing boulder. According to Dave Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director, the work should be completed by mid-August, but the new additions won’t open to the public until the county get to phase 3 in the state's COVID-19 Safe Start Washington phased reopening plan.

