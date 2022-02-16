COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline, but local health officials urge caution. Chelan and Douglas counties hit their highest 14-day COVID-19 rates since the beginning of the pandemic. In Chelan County, the peak was 4,106.2 per 100,000 cases on Jan. 26, according to state Department of Health data. Douglas County's peak was 4,269.7 per 100,000 on Jan. 25.
WENATCHEE — The Omicron Emergency Operations Center at the Wenatchee Valley College shut down Friday as the area's COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District established the emergency operations center Jan. 18 to monitor how critical schools, utility providers, long-term care and health care systems were handling the pressures of the latest COVID-surge.
They all maintained services without needing help, according to Stephen Rinaldi, the Omicron Emergency Center manager and Chelan County fire marshal.
The 14-day COVID-19 rate in Chelan and Douglas counties reached its highest point of the pandemic on Jan. 24 with 4,161.7 cases per 100,000 population, according to the state Department of Health.
The highest 14-day COVID-19 rate in 2021 was 1,091.5 per 100,000 on Sept. 1, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 rates are showing signs of a downward trend as of Feb. 1 with a rate of 3,257.4 per 100,000 in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to health district data.
The health district has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Feb. 3 due to the high volume of positive cases, staff shortages and a data entry backlog. The delay is expected to continue through Feb. 13.
Local health officials still advise caution.
"That means wearing your mask, washing your hands and not gathering in large groups," Dr. James Wallace, Okanogan County Public Health officer and Chelan-Douglas Health District interim health officer, said in a news release. "COVID-19, including omicron, is still very prevalent in our communities, so it is extremely important that we stay the course."
The health district will continue to monitor critical schools, utility providers, long-term care and health care systems through its Incident Management Team which as been in operation for more than two years.
