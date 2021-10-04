Wenatchee MSA unemployment

Before an increase in August, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas had steadily decreased over most of the year.

WENATCHEE — Following months of decline, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties slightly increased in August.

The Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had an unemployment rate of 4.3% in August, an uptick from the 3.7% the counties saw in July, according to the August Labor Area Summary from Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck.

The job numbers also broke a streak of consecutive months with a declining unemployment rate from February to July. February saw the highest unemployment rate in 2021 at 7.1%.

The August 2021 unemployment rate is still lower than the 7.8% rate the counties had in August 2020 and the 4.8% rate in 2019.

From August 2020 to August 2021, the counties added 2,900 non-farming jobs. This brings their total to 47,000, still lower than pre-pandemic.

“The economy has not quite recovered all jobs lost since August 2019 (two years ago) when total nonfarm employment in the two-county MSA provided 47,200 jobs, 200 more than the 47,000 jobs tallied this August,” Meseck wrote in the report.

These jobs accounted for 47% of the employment between Chelan and Douglas counties, down from 47.5% in July.

Several industries, including leisure and hospitality, retail and trade, saw marginal increases in employment rates between July and August.

