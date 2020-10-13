NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties are moving to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s "Safe Start" reopening plan.
The governor announced Tuesday that all counties in a modified Phase 1 would be allowed to move to Phase 2, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. It will also impact Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties.
According to state documents, Phase 2 includes the following loosened regulations including:
- Allowing remaining manufacturing to restart
- Allowing in-home, domestic services like nannies and house cleaning
- Libraries and museum at 25% capacity
- Movie theaters at 25% capacity
- Agritourism
- League-play bowling
- Pet grooming
- Bars with no indoor seating unless they meet a minimum food requirement
- Drive-in events
- Limited indoor fitness and training with 300 square feet per person and up to 25% capacity
- Some adult/youth sports
- Some outdoor recreation with more than 12 participants
- Gatherings of no more than five people outside a home
Phase 3 would allow the following changes:
- All other business activities not yet listed
- Movie theaters at 50% capacity
- Customer-facing government services
- Libraries
- Museums at 50% capacity
- Limited indoor fitness and training with 200 square feet of distance per person and up to 25% capacity
- Retail events, such as craft shows with less than 200 people
- Outdoor groups and sports activities with fewer than 50 people
- Gatherings with no more than 10 people
Inslee's restart plan was supposed to require counties to get down to 25 positives cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Chelan and Douglas counties are at about 138 positive cases per 100,000 people, according to the health district.