NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties are moving to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s "Safe Start" reopening plan.

The governor announced Tuesday that all counties in a modified Phase 1 would be allowed to move to Phase 2, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. It will also impact Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties.

According to state documents, Phase 2 includes the following loosened regulations including:

  • Allowing remaining manufacturing to restart
  • Allowing in-home, domestic services like nannies and house cleaning
  • Libraries and museum at 25% capacity
  • Movie theaters at 25% capacity
  • Agritourism
  • League-play bowling
  • Pet grooming
  • Bars with no indoor seating unless they meet a minimum food requirement
  • Drive-in events
  • Limited indoor fitness and training with 300 square feet per person and up to 25% capacity
  • Some adult/youth sports
  • Some outdoor recreation with more than 12 participants
  • Gatherings of no more than five people outside a home

Phase 3 would allow the following changes:

  • All other business activities not yet listed
  • Movie theaters at 50% capacity
  • Customer-facing government services
  • Libraries
  • Museums at 50% capacity
  • Limited indoor fitness and training with 200 square feet of distance per person and up to 25% capacity
  • Retail events, such as craft shows with less than 200 people
  • Outdoor groups and sports activities with fewer than 50 people
  • Gatherings with no more than 10 people

Inslee's restart plan was supposed to require counties to get down to 25 positives cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Chelan and Douglas counties are at about 138 positive cases per 100,000 people, according to the health district.

