skatepark

This conceptual illustration shows what a new skatepark could look like at Don Morse Memorial Park in Chelan. The park likely will be constructed in 2025.

 Provided photo/City of Chelan

CHELAN — The city of Chelan is moving closer to a built-in, concrete skatepark after the completion earlier this fall of a feasibility study and design concept.

In the 2023 budget, $50,000 is slated for additional design work and $1.5 million in local funds are earmarked for the construction of the skatepark in 2025.



