CHELAN — The city of Chelan is moving closer to a built-in, concrete skatepark after the completion earlier this fall of a feasibility study and design concept.
In the 2023 budget, $50,000 is slated for additional design work and $1.5 million in local funds are earmarked for the construction of the skatepark in 2025.
“This (recent feasibility) study considered the skatepark in our community waterfront park, Don Morse Memorial Park,” said Paul Horne, city parks, recreation and community services director. “In 2023, we will consider locating the skatepark in a new community park where the PUD athletic fields are currently.”
Chelan County PUD provided grant funding through the Public Power Benefit program to apply toward the design of the potential new community park on the PUD-owned ballfields, one of the locations a new skatepark could be based. Depending on the scope and location of the skatepark, the project could total a little over $5 million, including an anticipated $2-$3.5 million in grants or donations, according to the city’s capital improvement budget documents.
“As we refine the project, and any ancillary costs of integrating the feature into the final location, we’ll have correspondingly refined cost estimates,” said Horne. “Ideally, we would be able to leverage this local funding with grants to address a number of park enhancements at the same time.”
According to Horne, a grant writer will explore other funding options outside the usual grant sources for the city’s park systems, like the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
“Often projects which address multiple and broad user bases are most compelling for highly competitive grants,” said Horne. “(The park) provides a place for local kids not necessarily engaged in traditional team sports to build social connections and get exercise while taking risks to achieve goals. Of course, skaters of all ages would be able to hone their skills with new challenges.”
The proposed new asset was inspired by the popularity of the current skatepark, Lake Chelan Skatepark, located in Don Morse Memorial Park, according to city documents. However, the Lake Chelan Skatepark is an above-ground skatepark, which requires recurring maintenance while concrete is more sustainable in lifecycle costs, according to Horne.
The plans for the Lake Chelan Skatepark are undetermined, but retaining the feature at a location is a possibility, Horne said.
Chelan City Council received an update on the skatepark at the Nov. 8 council meeting and weighed in on location options. The council’s preferred location is at the PYD athletic complex rather than Don Morse Memorial Park, Horne said.
According to city documents, the PUD athletic complex was favored over Don Morse Memorial Park, due to the current overcrowding issue at the park. Security and safety of the proposed location were flagged during discussion, as well. Council members also specified that the skatepark should be kept “predominantly for the local community."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone