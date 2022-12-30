WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Dec. 19 adopted the county's final budget for 2023, with expenses budgeted at about $51.5 million.

Commissioners  shaved off about $200,000 from expenses from the preliminary budget that was passed in November. But expenses still outgrew the 2022 budgeted amount by close to $1.9 million.

Download PDF Chelan County 2023 Budget


What's NABUR?