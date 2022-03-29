According to the Chelan County Fire Marshal's Office, people should keep these outdoor guidelines in mind:
Before burning, call the Washington Department of Ecology’s Daily Burn Decision for general guidance at (800) 406-5322 (press Option 1 then Option 2 for Chelan County). No burning is allowed if wind speeds exceed 10 mph.
Campfire areas need to be clear — 36 inches in diameter around the campfire — of combustible material. Always have a shovel and water readily available on site to suppress a fire.
No burning of garbage or building debris is allowed. The maximum pile size is 4 feet by 4 feet. An area of 10 feet around the pile must be clear of combustible material.
No household trash or garbage can be burned outdoors at residences at any time.
Burn barrels are illegal and not permitted.
Always have at least one person attending the burn pile and provide them with a means (hand tools and water) to control the fire or put out spot fires.
If you have an orchard, agricultural operations do not need a permit from Ecology to burn prunings or fire-blight if they are just limbs and a few whole trees. However, if an orchard is removing whole blocks of trees or multiple acres, then it needs an agricultural pile burn permit from Ecology.
