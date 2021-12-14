WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Auditor is looking for individuals to serve on an “against” committee for the upcoming February Special Election.
The committee is focused on Proposition No. 1 in the Lake Chelan School District No. 129, which would enact levies in 2023 and 2024. The estimated rate is 98 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value, which would result in a $242,000 increase from last year's levy.
The levies, which combined would bring in $7.8 million, would finance educational programs and operating expenses. The levies replace an expiring one.
Individuals do not have to live within the school district to be a part of the committee.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. today. Committee members write for or against statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. The election is on Feb. 8. Names can be submitted:
in person at the Auditor’s Office, 350 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee
