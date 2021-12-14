Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Auditor is looking for individuals to serve on an “against” committee for the upcoming February Special Election.

The committee is focused on Proposition No. 1 in the Lake Chelan School District No. 129, which would enact levies in 2023 and 2024. The estimated rate is 98 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value, which would result in a $242,000 increase from last year's levy.

The levies, which combined would bring in $7.8 million, would finance educational programs and operating expenses. The levies replace an expiring one.

Individuals do not have to live within the school district to be a part of the committee. 

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. today. Committee members write for or against statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. The election is on Feb. 8. Names can be submitted:

  • in person at the Auditor’s Office, 350 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee
  • via email at auditor@co.chelan.wa.us
  • by phone at (509) 667-6808

More information about the statements can be found on page 10 of the Election Guide For Jurisdictions found under Jurisdiction Resources on our website at Elections.ChelanCountyWA.gov.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?