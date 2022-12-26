WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,000 this week to a number of tourist-related organizations.

Twenty-two groups and non-profit agencies will receive a portion of the $328,000 allocated in grants, meant to be used in a variety of tourist-related efforts like marketing, outreach and to fund new or well-established festivals, according to a Chelan County news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

