WENATCHEE — Chelan County Building Official Chris Young submitted his official resignation notice on April 14, but did not cite a reason in his official letter, said county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.
His last official day at the county will be May 6. FitzSimmons said Young has accepted employment elsewhere.
The county commissioners will have a temporary replacement to fill his position when he departs, FitzSimmons said. The building official is tasked with ensuring all building and structures comply with code. The contract for temporary services will be on the commissioner’s agenda next week.
Young joined the county in February 2021. His career in local government spans 37 years and includes stops in Kingman, Arizona, where he worked as a building official and fire marshal, and Arlington in Snohomish County, where he acted as community development director.
