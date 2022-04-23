Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Building Official Chris Young's resignation is listed on Monday's county commissioner consent agenda, the second resignation of a top official in the Community Development department in four months.

ChrisYoung.jpg

Chris Young

Community Development Director Jim Brown resigned in December, citing a worsening relationship with one county commissioner as a major reason. He had served as director for two years.

Young was appointed as interim director in January and served in that capacity until March, when commissioners, stating the search for a permanent director was taking longer than expected, appointed Deanna Walter to the post. Walter is also the elected county assessor and previously served as the Community Development Department's interim director.

Young joined the county in February 2021, tasked with ensuring all building and structures comply with code. He was part of the effort to eliminate a footnote in the Chelan County Code which was out of compliance in the state building code and was on board when the county's new short-term rental code was implemented.

He also testified regarding an ethics complaint against Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelso, stating Kelso had said he would use his position on the planning commission to a benefit a client. The county commissioners voted 2-1 to retain Kelso on the planning commission.

Young’s career in local government spans 37 years and includes stops in Kingman, Arizona, where he worked as a building official and fire marshal, and Arlington in Snohomish County where he acted as its community development director.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

