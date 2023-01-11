CASHMERE — Chelan County and the city of Cashmere made a pitch to buy .255 acres north of Sunset Highway from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
Chelan County's appraisal of the land came up with $4.25 per square foot. However, the port bartered back with $5 per square foot at the port's Tuesday board meeting. No decisions were made, as the port is waiting to see if its price will be accepted.
The county had penned a letter to the port about potentially buying the land in November 2022. The county also offered to reimburse the port $750 for the port to get its own appraisal.
“They (the county and the city) are in the process of building out Sunset Highway, with federal and state grants, to take what we’ve got along our Sunset and extend it all the way to Goodwin Bridge,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “It’s quite a big project. It’ll be a big success story, quite frankly.”
The Sunset Highway Improvement project includes reconstruction of a portion of Goodwin Road, and a section of Sunset Highway and its intersection with Evergreen Drive, according port documents. The project aims to widen roads, add illumination and be designed with larger vehicle movements in mind, along with pedestrian and freight mobility access.
According to Kuntz, the entities need to install stormwater drains on portions of Sunset Highway as part of the improvement project “with not a lot of property to work with.” The .255 acres would allow for the stormwater work and leave the port with roughly 1.18 acres that is developable.
“In a perfect situation, you’d have your project developer go in before you sell off all your property,” Kuntz said. “So I hope we’re not getting the cart before the horse here, but I know the county and the city are anxious to move forward.”
Kuntz said if the port moves forward with the sale, he wants to ensure the port will have stormwater access rights to the city or county stormwater pond.
According to a county engineer, this parcel is the best location based on natural drainage with what systems are already in place with mutual benefit to the county, city and port.
