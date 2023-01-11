sunset highway

This map illustrates the parcel of land the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority might sell to Chelan County and the city of Cashmere. 

 Provided photo/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

CASHMERE — Chelan County and the city of Cashmere made a pitch to buy .255 acres north of Sunset Highway from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.

Chelan County's appraisal of the land came up with $4.25 per square foot. However, the port bartered back with $5 per square foot at the port's Tuesday board meeting. No decisions were made, as the port is waiting to see if its price will be accepted.   



