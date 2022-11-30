WENATCHEE — Shon Smith has won the seat on the Chelan County commission over Anne Hessburg with over 300 votes after the election was certified Tuesday.
“I am really glad the election has come to an end, the time consumption is only truly felt by the candidate,” Smith said in an email Tuesday. “Thank you to all those that trusted me with their vote, I will do my best to work for all the taxpaying citizens that call Chelan County home.”
Smith is taking over Bob Bugert’s seat on the commission for District 2 — the Upper Wenatchee River Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere. He is a Cashmere resident and the owner of the Wok-About Grills in Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
He took about 50.4% of the vote to Hessburg’s 49.4%.
“Anne and I had a very good run together as we were both dedicated to keeping our talking points and campaigns on topic, on our self, not our opponent,” Smith said. “I respect her even more on this side of the election cycle, and look forward to working with her and her concerns at Community Development.”
Hessburg also extended her appreciation for Smith in an email to The Wenatchee World, saying she wishes for the best as he takes up his new role. As a Leavenworth city councilmember, Hessburg also said she would be looking forward to working with Smith at the city-to-county level
“I am deeply grateful for all those who participated in my campaign, and took the time to share their concerns about our County government and their hopes for the future of our community,” she said in the email. “I am proud of the race I ran with my team. We focused on what we would do for our community members, and that is what is most important. I would like to thank my family, campaign team, volunteers, donors, and supporters for believing in my vision and providing the support to run a very close race.”
This was Smith’s second run for the seat. His first was in 2018 when he lost to Bugert by about 500 votes.
Smith said that he will bring a business mindset to the county as commissioner and that he wants to attract businesses to the area, address homelessness and crime, and preserve the rural identity of the county.
He takes his seat alongside Kevin Overbay and Tiffany Gering the first day of the new year.
“Attending the commissioner meetings for the last few month has given me a good start to strap in January 3rd and get to the work of the people,” he said. “I have had a very warm welcome from Commissioners Bugert, Overbay, Gering, Clerk Carlye Baity and County Administrator Cathy Mulhall. They and their staff are true assets to this county and the work they do for all of us.”
While the race was tight, a mandatory recount will not be triggered for the commissioner’s race as is does not meet the requirement for a machine recount by about 160 votes.
But any group of five or more registered voters, political party officer, or any candidate can file a written application for a recount of the votes or portion of the votes cast in a race, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
The group is required to pay 15 cents for each ballot in a machine recount or 25 cents for each ballot in a manual recount.
Recounts take place after the election is certified, and the application needs to be filed within three business days after certification, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
But for now, the 2022 Chelan County general election is certified as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“This one is done and put to bed,” said Skip Moore, Chelan County Auditor, in an email.
