WENATCHEE — Shon Smith has won the seat on the Chelan County commission over Anne Hessburg with over 300 votes after the election was certified Tuesday.

“I am really glad the election has come to an end, the time consumption is only truly felt by the candidate,” Smith said in an email Tuesday. “Thank you to all those that trusted me with their vote, I will do my best to work for all the taxpaying citizens that call Chelan County home.”

Shon Smith (copy) (copy)

Shon Smith

Chelan County Commission candidate-elect
Anne Hessburg commissioner candidate (copy) (copy)

Anne Hessburg

Leavenworth councilmember


