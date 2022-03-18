Purchase Access

Bob Bugert

Bob Bugert

Chelan County commissioner

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth and Plain residents can join Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert on March 31 and April 1 to talk about what is happening in the Upper Wenatchee Valley.

At the Leavenworth meeting, Bugert will be taking input on two Chelan County Natural Resources projects: the Leavenworth-area tubing study and the Wenatchee River Whitewater Park.

Other county staff will also be providing information about on the Chelan County Multimodal Pathways Plan, short-term rentals and the Cascade Orchard Bridge deck project.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Barn Beach Reserve, 347 Division St. People can also attend the meeting via Zoom at wwrld.us/bugert.

In Plain, Bugert will meet with residents to discuss the Nason Ridge Community Forest project, the Multimodal Pathways Plan, a short-term rental update and about the inventory of recreation access areas.

The meeting takes place 9 to 11 a.m. on April 1 at Beaver Valley Lodge, 18630 Beaver Valley Road. 

The full agendas for both meetings are available at wwrld.us/agendas



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com