WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert will not seek reelection in November, he announced Wednesday.
Bugert was elected in 2017 to represent District 2 — which covers most of the Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere.
Bugert said that after retiring he plans on devoting his time to volunteering with several non-profit organizations in the community, according to a Chelan County news release.
Before being commissioner, Bugert also served as chairman and president of nearly 10 statewide or region-wide non-profits from transportation, housing and climate change.
"I thank everyone in Chelan County for giving me this opportunity to serve," Bugert said in the news release. "It has been an enriching and rewarding experience. I have been impressed with the inherent goodness of the people of this county and with the dedication and professionalism of the staff of Chelan County. We have much to be proud of."
