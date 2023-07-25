WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners in a letter to the U.S. Forest Service said the popularity of The Enchantments is putting a strain on their resources.
In 2022, there approximately 27 search and rescue operations in The Enchantments with about third of these rescues attributed to a lack of preparation or lack of capability, according to the commissioners' letter.
"Efforts to educate people about the proper preparation and equipment needed to recreate in the Enchantments are not working," the letter read.
The Enchantments is a region within the Cascade Mountain Range outside Leavenworth that features several well-known sights for outdoors enthusiasts, including Colchuck Lake.
Four out of the 27 operations included fatalities.
Hoist-capable and non-hoist-capable helicopters were employed during rescues on a total of 13 occasions, and are although necessary, "add a higher level of risk to all involved," the commissioners said in the letter.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office also handled about 87 calls in which a deputy responded but no resources were used. These calls often include "overdue hikers" or other minor injury reports and pull a deputy away from normal patrol, sometimes to check trailhead parking lots for hikers' vehicles.
And parking is another issue the commissioners mentioned because too many vehicles in the trailhead parking lot and even more spilling out onto the road to the trailheads can create "near-impossible access" for emergency vehicles to get on the scene.
The commissioners are calling for a meeting with the Forest Service, along with other county entities, including the sheriff's office and Leavenworth's Chelan County Fire District 3, to discuss options on how to address these issues.
