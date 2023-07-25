Enchantment_Basin.jpg

Enchantments Basin from Prusik Pass.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners in a letter to the U.S. Forest Service said the popularity of The Enchantments is putting a strain on their resources.

In 2022, there approximately 27 search and rescue operations in The Enchantments with about third of these rescues attributed to a lack of preparation or lack of capability, according to the commissioners' letter.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

