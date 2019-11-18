WENATCHEE — A salary study by Chelan County has revealed that starting salaries for county employees tend to be low, while top salaries are high.
The Chelan County Commission and its human resource director, Rosario Nystrom, looked at a finished salary study on Wednesday. The study compared Chelan County’s salaries to similar positions in 13 other counties statewide. Some of the county’s positions were hard to find a comparison between due to the uniqueness of the jobs, Nystrom said.
The result found that the county was low on its beginning steps by about 8% and high on its ending salaries by about 6%, she said. It was hard to draw too much comparison, though, as the results varied wildly between positions and departments.
“We’re basically all over the place,” she said.
Commissioner Overbay asked Nystrom to look at whether removing steps one and two from the salary scale and starting all employees on step three would solve the county’s problem. Chelan County has an eight-step salary scale that gives employees a raise based on how long they’ve been employed. Many counties have only six steps.
Commissioner England predicted that people at the top end of the scale won’t be happy at the results of the study. If people at the lower end of the scale get raises to move them closer to where the market is, then people at the top of the scale will want to see raises as well, he said.
“When you do a salary study, no one wants to be told, ‘Yep, you’re spot on,’” said Chelan County Administrator Cathy Mulhall.
The county also needs to develop a process for when it makes changes to salaries in the future, Nystrom said. Employees have concerns about equity in the county and clear rules need to be made to show where the county is getting its data when it makes changes, she said.
Where the county got its data was an issue of concern for the Chelan County’s union, Teamsters Local 760, back in October 2018. The county used data from cities in an analysis of what to pay employees when adjusting salaries in its Community Development Department.
Another concern employees have is that it takes too long to get to step eight, she said. It takes about 15 years to get to the final step, where in other counties it can take just eight years.
The problem with that is rewarding people for their longevity in staying with the county, Overbay said. If people reach the top of scale in eight years, what will keep them in their job for 20, 30 or 40 years, he asked.
The county still needs to negotiate with the union before it makes any further decisions on the reclassifications, Nystrom said.
“You’ve got to start somewhere and people are going to be unhappy,” Overbay said.