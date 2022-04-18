WENATCHEE — The Chelan County coroner on Monday released the identity of a man whose body was found in July 2021 in the Columbia River.
An anthropologist on Friday confirmed it was the body of Robert A. Jones, 76, who apparently had been living out of his vehicle. An autopsy determined he drowned.
A passerby near Hale Park on Worthen Street found Jones’ body in the river on July 4, 2021. No personal belongings with photo identification were found and fingerprints were not able to be taken.
A pathologist determined Jones had been in the river for about two months, so the condition of his body made it difficult to identify him, the release stated. A forensic artist made sketches of what he might have looked like and those were sent in January to local media and posted online.
Since Jones was found in the river, a copy of his death certificate was sent to the Chelan County PUD’s security department, as the PUD owns the portion of the river on which he was found, the release stated. The forensic sketches also were sent to the PUD.
“Less than 30 minutes later, I received an email telling me some of their security officers knew who this gentleman was based on multiple contacts with him on PUD property,” Chelan County Coroner Wayne E. Harris wrote in a news release Monday.
The name provided by the PUD led Harris to get Jones’ medical records, which indicated he was in the hospital in May 2021 and had X-rays taken. An anthropologist matched those and nasal sinuses to post-mortem X-rays of Jones.
Additionally, the identity given by the PUD was in the age range estimated by the anthropologist months before, and he hadn’t been contacted by police or the PUD since May.
Genealogy researchers found Jones’ next of kin, a sister living in Colorado. Harris wrote he asked police to inform her of his death.
“I received a phone call from his family,” Harris wrote in the release. “They stated that they have been wondering what happened to him and appreciated all efforts to identify him and find them to give them notification.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.