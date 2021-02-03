WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission extended the short-term rental moratorium on Tuesday.
The moratorium has been extended until Aug. 25, according to county documents. The moratorium prohibits the designation, permitting, construction, development, expansion, remodeling, creation, locating and citing of short-term rentals.
The moratorium does have exceptions for construction involving emergency repairs or safety needs.
It also makes an exception for short-term rentals in the Manson Urban Growth Area that had a valid permit in 2020. Those short-term rental owners can apply for a 2021 permit within the next 30 days.
The moratorium cites the need for the short-term rental task force to have time and work, according to county documents.