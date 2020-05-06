WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s Community Development Department is running into a potential financial challenge: It isn’t receiving as many building permits.
The reason for the slowdown is because of the COVID-19 quarantine putting a hold on new construction, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter said.
Right now, the county is seeing about 65% of the number of permits it normally would for this time of year, Community Development Director Jim Brown said.
The department receives about $1.45 million a year from building permit revenue, Brown said. It has received $365,000 so far this year, which is about half of where it should be by this time.
The county hasn’t made any plans if there is a shortfall in the Community Development Department, Brown said.
A few larger commercial projects might help make up the difference, Walter said. Commercial permits cost more than regular building permits and there are a few larger projects happening this year.
By law, revenue generated from issuing building permits can only be used to compensate for the cost of issuing the permit, Brown said. The money does not go into the county's general fund.