CASHMERE — At this year’s Chelan County Fair, youth had the opportunity to participate in a poultry fitting and showing contest — but no actual birds were present.

Cases of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, have been detected in Washington over the course of the summer. In response, the Chelan County Fair Board opted this year to disallow visitors and participants from bringing poultry to the fair, which is taking place at the Chelan County Expo Center at 5700 Wescott Drive in Cashmere.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

