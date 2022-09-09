Getting ready for the Chelan County Fair on Wednesday, Jeff Hampton, superintendent for the poultry and rabbit divisions at the fair, unwraps a toy duck and chicken that judges will use in the fitting and showing competition this year. Hampton says Avian Influenza has kept people from being able to bring their poultry to the fair this year.
Thea Missal, 9, Cashmere, pretends to drive a wagon as her friend Raylee Riker, 9, Cashmere, supplies the horsepower to a wheelbarrow at the Chelan County Fair Thursday. Both of them are also showing goats at the fair.
CASHMERE — At this year’s Chelan County Fair, youth had the opportunity to participate in a poultry fitting and showing contest — but no actual birds were present.
Cases of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, have been detected in Washington over the course of the summer. In response, the Chelan County Fair Board opted this year to disallow visitors and participants from bringing poultry to the fair, which is taking place at the Chelan County Expo Center at 5700 Wescott Drive in Cashmere.
Instead of fitting and showing live birds, youth aged 5-18 involved in the FFA and 4-H programs used plush toy chickens, ducks and geese for this year’s contest, said fair manager Karen Welch.
Welch said the board decided to use plush toys more than a month ago and that it hopes next year’s fair can return to using actual birds in the poultry fitting and showing contest. The North Central Washington Fair two weeks ago in Waterville also used plush poultry toys this year, though other fairs throughout the state chose to allow real poultry.
“It’s not just about having the animal,” Welch said. “It’s about having the knowledge of having the animal.” She added that it was “very easy” to adapt the contest to use toy chickens in place of their living, breathing counterparts.
While the fair board won’t have attendance numbers until after the fair is over, “It felt like there were a lot more people on the grounds (Thursday) night” compared to last year’s fair, Welch said Friday morning. She also said it felt like visitors lingered longer at the fair than they did last year despite the smoke that’s been in the air for the past few days because of wildfires across the region.
In addition to the farm animals, the fair, which started Thursday and runs through Sunday night, features live entertainment including comedy shows, musical performances and trained animal shows. A full schedule of Saturday’s and Sunday’s performances is available at wwrld.us/ChelanFairSchedule.
The fair also features a carnival with rides for visitors seeking a more exhilarating experience. Information about the carnival’s weekend schedule, admission prices and more is available at wwrld.us/ChelanCarnival.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
