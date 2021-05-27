WENATCHEE — The Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association hosted its annual awards ceremony Saturday in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Fire District 1 was presented with the Fire House Award in recognition of its administration, career staff and volunteers for their support of the Annual Fire School, statewide training in Wenatchee, according to a news release from the fire district.
Kay McKellar, a longtime volunteer with Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 and the Chelan-Douglas Firefighters Association, was presented the Volunteer Support Award for her work assisting with fire school, public education and administrative tasks. McKellar also acts as spokesperson for the two fire districts.
Keynote speaker Hilary Franz, Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands, spoke of efforts to build a modern wildfire-fighting team and the need for federal, state and local firefighters to work together, the release said.