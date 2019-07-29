WENATCHEE — Chelan County will receive close to $1 million from the state for two fish passage barrier removal projects.
The money is part of a $25 million package of grants provided by the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board, according to a state Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) news release.
The board was created by the state Legislature in 2014 to coordinate the removal of fish passage barriers. It receives its money by selling state bonds.
In Chelan County, the money will go toward replacing two culverts on Chumstick Creek by Leavenworth and replacing a culvert on Mill Creek near Peshastin, according to the RCO website.
The Chumstick Creek project was granted $488,286. The work will make 14.3 miles of habitat available for fish and create off-channel rearing habitat for steelhead, spring chinook and coho. Chelan County will provide $86,192 in funding through donations in labor and a federal grant.
The Mill Creek project received $494,599. The work will add 2.2 miles of habitat and improve spawning and rearing habitat for steelhead. Chelan County will contribute $131,476 from a state grant.