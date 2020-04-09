WENATCHEE — Jim Brown, a regional director for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, is taking over as Chelan County Community Development director.
Dave Kuhl stepped down as director in late February. Brown will start April 23 as the director. He served seven years as the regional director for Fish and Wildlife in Ephrata and 23 years for the agency.
County Commissioner Doug England and Kuhl both said his departure was a mutual agreement.
Kuhl said the county’s leadership changed during his term and they decided to head down a different path.
England said he couldn’t explain why Kuhl left the position due to a severance agreement, but the commissioners felt the department needed to be reorganized.
“We wanted someone who had the organizational experience and organizational ability to do that and form (the department) in a way that an assistant director could deal with the code questions and the director could deal with the personnel and organizational questions,” England said.
The Community Development Department has seen a lot of turmoil in the past few years, England said. The job faces a lot of scrutiny from the community.
“I consider it one of the more difficult jobs in the county,” England said. “You have to keep commissioners happy, you have to keep developers happy, you have to keep neighbors who don’t like development happy.”
Brown said he is honored that the county commissioners reached out to him personally to fill it, he said. He was planning on retiring soon from Fish and Wildlife and this job gives him an opportunity to still contribute to the community.
“That is a department that is in flux right now; it is in need of some change,” he said.
Brown plans to provide some stability for the department and create some positive change, but knows he won’t be at the position for too long, he said.
While he does not have a background in planning or community development, Brown does have experience with land use. He has also been closely involved in issues affecting Chelan County from water rights to salmon habitat protection.
Brown said he considers himself to be a pragmatic environmentalist. While he supports sustainable environmental practices, he understands how important growth and development are to a community.
State law and county codes are,“ not intended to stop development, it is intended to provide for responsible development,” he said. “That pragmatic approach is what I’ve tried to take during my entire career.”