WENATCHEE — Rosario Nystrom accepted the position as Chelan County human resources director on Tuesday.
Nystrom beat out 11 other applicants and four finalists, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator. Nystrom currently works at the Orondo School District as its executive manager and will start her new job on Sept. 1.
Nystrom said she’s worked for the school district for close to three years and managed human resources and accounting. She worked for the Blue Bird Corp. before that for 13 years in a number of positions, including human resources. She is also bilingual.
“I am extremely excited,” she said. “I love serving and think this is a great opportunity to serve the community. It is my privilege to be able to serve and do everything we can to make our county better.”
Nystrom graduated from the Western Governors University in 2018 with a master’s degree in business administration. In 2011, she graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in law and justice. She is working on her senior professional human resource management certification.
Nystrom will replace Katie Batson, who accepted a job as the human resources director for the Wenatchee School District.
Nystrom was offered a starting annual salary of $93,215, Mulhall said.