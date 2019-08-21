WENATCHEE — The Chelan County jail is dealing with the high cost of medical treatments for many of its inmates in its continued efforts to balance a tight budget.
Staff at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center spoke to the Chelan County Commission on Monday about medical costs for its roughly 260 inmates. The jail is on track for its medical expense budget this year, at about $380,000 so far, said Nicole Thompson, jail business manager, but is encountering a lot of overtime expenses from nurses working long hours while dealing with many serious medical issues.
“It is so unpredictable that you can’t budget for it,” Thompson said. “So even when you create a bed-day rate for people to pay for their inmates that are here, you can’t predict the year before what inmates are going to need the next year.”
So far this year, the jail has diagnosed three inmates with cancer, handled inmates with dialysis, facial fractures, those suffering strokes, someone with neurosyphilis, and multiple inmates 80 years or older, said Billye Tollackson, Chelan County jail healthcare manager.
“A lot of time they come in and they haven’t taken care of themselves,” Tollackson said. “They have ignored their health for the last several months. Of course when they walk through the door, they become our responsibility.”
The jail attempts to furlough people, temporarily release them from jail, to take care of their medical needs, she said. The jail isn’t responsible for the cost if a person is released. But it can’t do that for certain inmates who might pose a risk, such as inmates charged with violent crimes.
“I had one inmate that we obtained 20-plus furloughs for him through his incarceration so he could take care of his chronic illnesses,” Tollackson said.
Also, Medicare is suspended for inmates when incarcerated and few inmates have private insurance, she said.
Commissioner Doug England said the county is trying to get the Medicare rule changed at the state level. If inmates are already covered by state insurance plans, the state should continue to cover those medical expenses while inmates are in custody.
“It is just another classic case of an unfunded mandate,” England said. “Why should the responsibility that the state is already paying for fall on us just because they were convicted of a state law?”
The jail is doing what it can to reduce medical expenses, Tollackson said. It shops around almost every year for cheaper companies to purchase prescription drugs from. The jail provides inmates with asthma inhalers, insulin, antidepressants, antipsychotics and more.
But it does run into some challenges, she said. There is only one dentist in the Wenatchee Valley who will see inmates.
“We do extractions only,” Tollackson said. “We don’t do repairs. If they decline the extraction, then we’ll treat the symptoms.”
The jail is also seeing a trend of older inmates and long-time drug addicts with more serious medical problems, she said.
It is also seeing the same inmates with chronic medical issues return to jail again and again, Tollackson said. There are about four people on dialysis that Tollackson attempts to get furloughed every time they are incarcerated.
“Because they do require three appointments per week and they are usually around six hours of time,” she said.