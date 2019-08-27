WENATCHEE — Booking fees for inmates will increase by $25 at the Chelan County jail.
The Chelan County Commission passed a resolution Monday to increase booking fees at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center to $100, according to county documents. The purpose of the increase is to pay for the cost of booking inmates into the jail.
The jail has encountered revenue problems in the past year and has been working to improve conditions. Chelan County moved $280,000 from its general fund to help balance the jail’s budget in December.
The jail is not supposed to receive funding from the county’s general fund. The jail has contracts with the cities, counties and agencies who use its services, based on a bed-day rate for inmates. The bed-day rate is currently $96, but will go up to $120.50 in 2020.
It will be up to the Chelan County court system to assess the booking fee upon conviction, according to county documents. The fee will be payable to the Chelan County clerk and it will not be collected directly by the jail.
The booking fee will not apply if a person is placed into custody on an out-of-county warrant, is a contract prisoner, a federal agency hold, or receives an income exempt from garnishment or collection.
The resolution the county passed also states that governments that send inmates to the jail would be responsible for paying for any medical needs or prescriptions from inmates.
The jail does not have plans at this time to modify its contract with governments, but it is a possibility in the future, said Nicole Thompson, Chelan County jail business manager.