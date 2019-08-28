WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s jail selected a deputy this week to be its first canine handler.
Deputy Jacob Lewis will attend a six-week training course in January at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, according to a Chelan County news release. The canine handler position is one in a series of planned changes at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center to reduce the trafficking of drugs inside the jail. The canine officer will go into cells and attempt to locate drugs.
“When he goes to this academy in Shelton, it is a six-week course; he’ll have the opportunity to start working with the dog then,” Jail Director Bill Larson said. “It is not like we will be able to pick our own dog. It is my understanding that the program and the instructors and those that work the program will assign one to him.”
The jail is hoping to acquire the dog for free through a donation, Larson said. The state Department of Corrections receives the dogs through charity and grants. It is unclear what breed of dog the jail will receive.
Jail officials also want to buy a scanner to detect drugs inside body cavities, and a mail scanner. It hopes to have all three programs up and running in the first quarter of 2020.
The jail has been dealing with a large amount of drug use inside of the jail, according to previous Wenatchee World articles. The drug use leads to health and safety concerns for both inmates and staff.
The jail is also working on putting a camera system in throughout the entire building, Larson said. The hallways outside the cells have cameras, but not the inside of the cells. He plans to have a report on putting in the new camera system to the Chelan County Commission in two months.
The jail has made serious strides in recruiting new deputies, he said. The Chelan County Commission approved the hiring of a new deputy on Tuesday and the jail is back to full staffing.
The jail is still facing additional staffing needs, though, and full staffing is not sufficient for handling operations, Larson said. The jail plans to ask for another nurse and deputy position to be filled in 2020.