The Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association rescued an injured hiker had both legs and an arm, trapped over a cliff and stuck under a boulder on Lake Viviane in October.

CHELAN COUNTY — The Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association reported a 93% increase in missions from 2021 to 2022 in its annual report. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization invested 775 hours into 28 missions last year.

The association is comprised of 27 active volunteers to assist the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing hikers and climbers in the backcountry, including mountain terrain, sometimes during extreme conditions.

