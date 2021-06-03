WENATCHEE — Five of the 23 available Chelan County elected offices received applications after a special three-day filing period that ended Thursday.
Two applicants volunteered to fill a four-year seat on Entiat City Council, according to records from VoteWA, the state's official online voter information portal. Norman Stenberg and Douglas Brown both applied for the position during the special filing period.
Candidates filed for these these other Chelan County positions within the three-day filing period:
- Bear Mountain Water District Commissioner 3
- Stehekin Fire District 10 Commissioner 1
- Alpine Water District Commissioner 2
- Alpine Water District Commissioner 3
Find a list of all the positions that were available at the start of the special filing period: wwrld.us/chelan.
This is a developing story and will be updated.