WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission is considering hiring a consultant to look into developing new vacation rental regulations.
Two members of the Chelan County Planning Commission spoke to the Chelan County Commission Tuesday after the planning commission rejected the county’s draft vacation rental regulations on Oct. 23. The county commissioners wanted to know what feedback the planning commissioners had on the subject, Commissioner Bob Bugert said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Planning Commission Chair Jordan McDevitt said the planning commission members were concerned that the county wasn’t enforcing already existing regulations.
“If there are current regulations that aren’t being enforced, creating a new regulation and referring to that again without a clear mechanism of enforcement doesn’t seem like it would accomplish anything,” McDevitt said.
The planning commission members were interested in the county hiring a consultant to look into developing new regulations, he said.
Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelso also spoke during the meeting, but Kelso was technically there for another meeting.
Kelso said he felt a lot of the problems the planning commission heard about stemmed from neighbors not talking to each other.
“They like to trade it to someone else to resolve for them, but in reality if they would just talk to each other that is probably the biggest element to resolve this,” he said.
When asked after the meeting how people can talk to their neighbors when the owners of short-term rentals sometimes live in cities like Mukilteo or Auburn, Kelso declined to answer.
In a perfect world the county could create a regulation that residents can’t be jerks to each other, England said. But the reality is that the county can’t do that and there are some vacation rental owners who are creating problems for their neighbors.
“I realize that there is a small number of vacation rentals who aren’t being good neighbors, but they are there,” England said. “And if you don’t have any kind of enforcement the neighborhood is just destroyed.”
McDevitt recommended that the county look into limiting the density of vacation rentals in residential areas, perhaps by a percentage. Bugert agreed that sounded like a possible solution.
“I think there needs to be some kind of density element to this because of the affordability and livability of these neighborhoods,” Bugert said.
Commissioner Kevin Overbay said the county’s next step would be to look into hiring a consultant. He asked that the planning commission consider the scope of what the consultant would be hired for during its next meeting.