WENATCHEE — Chelan County road crews have opted to use a new road salt that is meant to melt snow and ice quicker than the usual road salt they use. It will be hard to miss because it's blue.
The new road salt, "Ice Kicker," comes from Spokane-based company, Saltworx, and is meant to work at lower temperatures than regular, white road salt as well as melt snow faster, said Brad Harn, Chelan County road superintendent.
"(It's) always been on a list of potential products that we were going to look at," Harn said.
Three years ago, Harn said, county crews tested the product near Cashmere and saw that it melted the ice and snow faster than regular road salt.
But the major reason for the switch now, Harn said, is the price increase of white road salt. White road salt is going for about $148 per ton which is $24 more expensive this year due to issues in supply and demand, Harn said. At $145 per ton, Ice Kicker was now the cheaper option.
Its blue color also means plow drivers will be able to monitor where the salt has been applied as it stands out much more in the snow than white road salt. Drivers will have a better opportunity to use less product than typical road salt because of the conspicuous color, he said.
The county also uses a 50-50 mix of rock salt and sand to create more traction when conditions get icier which also helps in reducing the amount of salt used, according to Harn.
Sand alone is not a de-icer, said Jill FitzSimmons, a Chelan County spokesperson.
The county purchased about 2,200 tons of Ice Kicker salt for the winter. In an average winter, the county uses somewhere between 2,400 tons and 2,600 tons of road salt but always chooses to buy less to see if it will be able to save money, Harn said.
And on a yearly basis, the public voices concerns about the use of salt which can damage or kill trees or create rust on cars, FitzSimmons said.
"Salt can harm vegetation and trees," Harn said. "The damage is highly dependent on the amount directly placed on or around the vegetation. The amount Chelan County Public Works use is probably 60% to 70% less than the (state Department of Transportation) uses."
The state department works on plowing 24/7 while the county only plows for school buses five days a week with a lighter crew on the weekends, FitzSimmons said.
And in Chelan County, more trees are dying of drought or disease — and not the use of salt, she said.
The new salt is also supposed to be about 50% less corrosive to cars than regular salt, Harn said.
Drivers can also wash their cars during the winter to wash off any salt, FitzSimmons said.