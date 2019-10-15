WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission unanimously approved a recreation plan Monday designed for the Squilchuck and Stemilt basins.
The Stemilt-Squilchuck Recreation Plan faced public controversy over the creation of a non-motorized zone in the winter so that snowshoers and cross-country skiers could utilize the area. Snowmobilers felt access to those areas shouldn’t be restricted to particular groups. The commissioners conducted three public meetings on the recreation plan to receive public testimony.
The plan covers 17,000 acres owned by multiple agencies in the county, state departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife. The plan would only be enforced on land owned by the county and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, but other agencies can use it as a guide for their policies.
The final plan the commission passed included a compromise non-motorized area for winter recreation, said Mike Kaputa, Chelan Natural Resources Department director.
It only applies to four parcels of land that belong to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the county, said Erin McKay, Chelan County natural resource specialist. Snowmobilers will also be able to drive through the parcels on specific routes to access motorized-use areas and snowmobilers will be able to use all of their previous snoparks.
The compromise area is 3,026 acres in size. The El Sendero Backcountry Ski and Snowshoe Club wanted 4,535 acres for non-motorized use and quit participating in the development of the plan over the compromise area.
The recreation plan also included ideas for building parking and bathrooms at some of the lakes in the Stemilt and Squilchuck basins, as well as hiking trails, an off-road vehicle area and more.