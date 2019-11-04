WENATCHEE — Chelan County is looking at budgeting almost $1 million of its reserves in order to balance its 2020 budget.
The county almost always puts some of its reserves at risk of being spent each year, because it underestimates its projected revenues to be fiscally conservative, county administrator Cathy Mulhall said. For example, last year the county authorized $500,000 of its reserves to be spent, but it appears that it won’t need to dip into the reserves at all.
“I think we will be adding a little to the (reserve) fund balance even though the budget last year said we were probably going to be taking a little away,” Mulhall said.
The county is in its preliminary budget process and commissioners will look to approval a final budget by the end of year. Expenditures are predicted to go up from $43,239,335 in 2019 to $45,368,772 in 2020, according to the preliminary budget.
The biggest added expense comes from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which increased its daily bed-day rate from $96 to $120.50, Mulhall said. It is adding almost $1 million in added expense to the county’s budget.
This year, though, the county will likely need to put twice as much of its reserve funds at risk, she said. The reserves hold close to $10 million.
There are a number of reasons for the additional risk, including inflation, increased wages, unfunded mandates by the state and slow revenue growth, Mulhall said. The county is allowed to increase the total amount of property taxes it receives by 1% each year. It amounts to a $130,000 budget increase.
“We added a new attorney this year in the prosecutor’s office,” she said. “Well, an attorney, it is about $130,000 by the time you’re done paying wages, plus their benefit package. So, we’ve spent it. So you go into the budget with no new money.”
The sales tax the county receives is only expected to go up $200,000 next year from about $8.3 million to $8.5 million, Mulhall said.
Plus, the county has not factored in the cost of a wage study it is conducting of all the county employee positions, she said. The study compares the salaries of employees in other municipalities to Chelan County’s employees. The wage study is expected to be completed in mid-November and it isn’t known how much it will cost the county.