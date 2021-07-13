WENATCHEE — Six improvement projects designed to boost economic development across Chelan County have received a $740,000 infusion from the county's board of commissioners.
Funds come from a new grant program, the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, which plans to finance public projects by awarding applicants annually each spring, according to a Chelan County press release.
This year, the following agencies have received project grants:
- City of Cashmere: $50,000 to help extend water and wastewater services to a lot in downtown Cashmere and eventually develop for small businesses.
- Lake Chelan Reclamation District: $100,000 to improve Lift Station No. 2 which provides sewer service to the entire Manson area.
- City of Wenatchee: $115,000 for ongoing work to Lincoln Park, 1410 S Mission St., in Wenatchee.
- Peshastin Water District: $124,000 for improvements to better monitor public water systems from industrial contamination.
- City of Leavenworth: $150,000 for stormwater improvements for the city's east side, needed for future business development.
- Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: $200,000 for wood waste remediation on a parcel in the Cashmere Mill site.
The Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, managed by the county's economic development department, uses existing revenues from a sales-and-use tax for public facilities in rural counties, according to a news release. The county plans to invest $2.5 million over the next three years in grants to government agencies and junior taxing districts.
An 11-person advisory committee reviews applications and submits recommendations to the Chelan County board of commissioners for final decision-making. This is the first year for the grants.