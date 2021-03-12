WENATCHEE — Public entities in Chelan County will be able to apply for infrastructure grants that benefit economic development.
The Chelan County Commission will provide $2.5 million over the next three years toward infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, water facilities, sewer systems, railroads and more, according to a Chelan County news release. The funding is coming from the county’s Rural Counties Tax dollars, which is a 0.09 percent remittance on the state’s sales tax.
Commissioners earlier this week approved creation of the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF).
The county commission wants public entities to submit applications for projects that serve economic development efforts, according to the news release.
“The CPIF grant program will be a critical resource in local economic development to grow the private sector in order to incentivize and attract new businesses to Chelan County, while at the same retain and expand current businesses,” Blake Baldwin, director of Economic Development for Chelan County, said in the release. “The county is eager to make investments that will strengthen our economy and create family wage jobs and opportunities available to county residents.”
The commission will form an advisory committee to review applications and award grants for projects that will attract new businesses. The committee will consist of 11 members, including representatives from city governments, community councils, the Hispanic Business Council and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The application process will start March 29 and end on May 7, according to the news release. More details and an application is available on the county’s website, co.chelan.wa.us.