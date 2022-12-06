WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will start designing and permitting a $30 million Upper Valley Beverly-McKenzie transmission line project in 2023.
The project includes rebuilding transmission lines using steel poles for fire resiliency and making improvements at Coles Corner for increased reliability.
The project, which concentrates on 16 miles between Peshastin and Plain, was approved by commissioners at the Monday meeting following public outreach efforts in October and November.
“Based on public feedback, this (project) was the preferred option,” said Steve Wickel, transmission engineering manager. “There is the do nothing option, where we continue doing our existing maintenance. (But) That doesn’t address fire resiliency, capacity or reliability.”
The Beverly-McKenzie line dates back to construction in the 1920s and the PUD took ownership in the 1940s. The conductor, a thick copper cable that delivers electricity on the transmission line, from Anderson Canyon Switchyard to Chumstick Highway, dates back to original construction, according to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen. During the project, the conductor would be replaced with one that meets modern electrical demand. The reconductor work would increase capacity, or maximum power output.
“We’re going to hope to use as many of the existing wood poles as we can (for the work from Anderson Canyon Switchyard to Chumstick Highway),” said Wickel. “We have poles that have to be replaced and those that have to be replaced, will be replaced with steel.”
In 2017, the PUD identified wildfire risk to transmission infrastructure and sections of Anderson Canyon, Coles Corner and Plain were flagged as the highest risk in the county, according to PUD documents. The existing transmission line from Chumstick Highway, through Sunitsch and Deadhorse canyons, to Coles Corner will be rebuilt with steel poles during the project for fire resiliency.
“Our biggest concern is through Sunitsch and Deadhorse, if a big fire rolls through there, it could take months to get back in there. Rebuilding in steel will at least help the poles stay up,” said Wickel. “It should withstand the fire at least for a quicker restoration”
The project also includes rebuilding with steel poles over a 2-mile stretch over Natapoc Mountain to Plain, the highest fire danger area in the 2017 wildfire risk report.
The project also hones reliability for Upper Valley customers. According to PUD documents, the Upper Valley substations serve roughly 3,400 customers. The project entails switching improvements, which would include installing equipment, such as circuit breakers or switchers, at Coles Corner to reduce the size of an outage.
“A big part of it (the project) is some of the switching improvements at Coles Corner. Right now, if a tree goes into a line… at Anderson Canyon, anywhere on the Lake Wenatchee tap, the Plain tap, you lose all those substations,” said Wickel. “You lose Coles Corner, Plain and Lake Wenatchee until you find where the fault is, clear the tree, fix the pole, you lose those customers. Switching improvements will be big.”
According to Wickel, the PUD is planning for design and permitting work in 2023 and potentially into 2024. He added the PUD has an existing Beverly-McKenzie permit with the U.S. Forest Service, however, it’s uncertain whether the permit covers the project’s work. The PUD is forecasting construction to run from 2024-2027.
