pud map

This map shows the planned Upper Valley Beverly-McKenzie transmission line project.

 Provided graphic/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will start designing and permitting a $30 million Upper Valley Beverly-McKenzie transmission line project in 2023.

The project includes rebuilding transmission lines using steel poles for fire resiliency and making improvements at Coles Corner for increased reliability.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

