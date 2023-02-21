WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Tuesday approved tacking an additional $100,000 "not to exceed" limit on a contract for Wenatchee Riverfront Park enhancement work, bringing the contract's total to $1.5 million.
According to PUD documents, the cost adjustment is for landscape architecture and environmental design firm, GreenWorks, “to conduct work on the Riverfront Park enhancements to mitigate an existing safety concern along the park trail within the work boundary area.”
GreenWorks made the design concepts adopted in the Riverfront Park development master plan, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3XQ6Fh8. The PUD entered into a contract with GreenWorks in March 2021 for $400,000, with the contract set to expire December 2022. In May 2022, the not to exceed limit was bumped to up to $1.4 million, “to continue work on the project,” and the contract was extended to Dec. 31, 2025.
The master plan is spearheaded by the PUD and city of Wenatchee to enhance the Riverfront Park and to mitigate an existing safety concern along the park trail within the work boundary area.
The PUD agreed to kick in $1.84 million alongside the city of Wenatchee’s $2 million contribution for Phase 1 of Wenatchee Riverfront Park enhancements, said this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3XQ6Fh8. Phase 1, slated for 2022-2026, includes a splash pad, picnic pavilion, train play area and railroad depot (bit.ly/parkdevelopment). The city owns the property while the PUD has leased the land since 1983 to fulfill its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licensing agreement for the Rock Island Project.
The Riverfront Park development plan consists of three phases, with 14 projects earmarked to complete by 2036. The park runs parallel to the Columbia River with entrances at Worthen and Fifth streets, home to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and stretches 31 acres.
