WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Tuesday approved tacking an additional $100,000 "not to exceed" limit on a contract for Wenatchee Riverfront Park enhancement work, bringing the contract's total to $1.5 million.

According to PUD documents, the cost adjustment is for landscape architecture and environmental design firm, GreenWorks, “to conduct work on the Riverfront Park enhancements to mitigate an existing safety concern along the park trail within the work boundary area.”



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?