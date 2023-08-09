230329-newslocal-blowers 01.jpg (copy)
Blowers, shown March 23 at the Wenatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant, are too powerful and inefficient and were set to be replaced. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners authorized $3 million more for the PUD’s energy efficiency incentives program, which offers rebates to residential, commercial and government customers who upgrade things like lighting, air conditioning and more.

Andrew Grassell, PUD energy development and energy conservation manager, told commissioners and staff on Monday the program needed $1 million more for residential customers and $2 million for government and commercial customers to continue projects this year. The $3 million capital budget increase brings the total rebate program budget to about $7.67 million.

