WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners authorized $3 million more for the PUD’s energy efficiency incentives program, which offers rebates to residential, commercial and government customers who upgrade things like lighting, air conditioning and more.
Andrew Grassell, PUD energy development and energy conservation manager, told commissioners and staff on Monday the program needed $1 million more for residential customers and $2 million for government and commercial customers to continue projects this year. The $3 million capital budget increase brings the total rebate program budget to about $7.67 million.
The need for more money stems, in part, from two government projects: a Cashmere Wastewater Department outdoor lighting upgrade and Wenatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, he said, with the PUD paying 90% of the costs for Cashmere and 70% for Wenatchee.
“Our customers are their constituents, and if they can lower their overhead costs, they can spend those tax dollars somewhere else,” Grassell said.
He also said overall interest in the program increased 40% from 2022, and residential applications were doubled from last year.
Entities and individuals must apply for and get approval on projects before completing them. There are different PUD rebates for different projects, which can include windows, insulation, and lighting, or heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
PUD staff members at Monday’s meeting, including Ron Slabaugh, water and wastewater manager, mentioned a PUD employee had assessed his home and made suggestions on how to save money and get a rebate. For instance, if a homeowner installs a ductless heat pump, they could receive up to a $2,500 rebate from the PUD. But all ductless heat pumps must be installed by a certified HVAC contractor to qualify for a PUD rebate and rebates paid cannot exceed total project costs, according to the PUD’s website. It also stated homeowners may qualify for a federal tax credit of 30% project costs up to $2,000, and advised verifying eligibility at the EnergyStar website before purchasing a ductless heat pump. Businesses have similar opportunities.
“We get great feedback from all of our customers,” Grassell said.
Additionally, Grassell said the program provides the PUD a 1.7 benefit to cost ratio: for every $1 the PUD pays in energy efficiency rebates, it earns about $1.70 back by selling hydropower on the wholesale energy market. This, in turn, helps keep customers’ bills low.
The program also helps save energy. Since 2010, nearly 25 megawatts, or enough to power 12,500 homes, has been saved, he said, and depending on open market prices, that equals $20 million to $25 million.
“Conservation is a resource for the utility,” said commissioner Garry Arseneault.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone