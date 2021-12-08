WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $452 million budget for 2022. This figure excludes the PUD’s debt payments.
The commissioners officially adopted the budget during their Monday meeting. The approved budget is about $10 million less than the $462 million budget initially proposed in November.
The drop is largely attributed to the shift of project funding to future years.
A combined $22.4 million initially planned for Rock Island Dam rehab and modernization projects were shifted to 2023 and beyond. Additionally, $3.8 million in capital for a Rock Island bridge crane was moved from 2021 to 2022 and a $3.9 million funding increase for rehab at Rock Island is also included in next year’s budget.
These changes are the result of project managers identifying needed refinements in the timing of expenditures for these projects.
“To be clear, the overall expenditures needed for those multi-year Rock Island projects did not necessarily get reduced, but rather the timing of the expenditures as it relates to 2022 spending nets to a $10.9M reduction,” Mark Mullins, who oversees the PUD’s budget change, wrote in an email.
Next year’s budget is a 5.4% increase from the PUD’s $429 million 2021 budget. Mullins previously said the increase is also partially attributed to inflation.
The PUD will also increase the rates for electricity, water, wastewater and fiberoptic internet between 3% and 4% in 2022. This increase is projected to raise just over $20 million over the adopted 2021 budget. The increase is part of yearly incremental PUD adjustments.
