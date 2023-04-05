CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD is anticipating meeting its goal of providing fiber internet to 85% of the county by the end of 2026, despite continuous county growth stretching the PUD service territory.

Commissioners received an update at the Monday board meeting, including plans to reach the rural and hard to reach corners of the county by 2027. According to John Stoll, PUD customer utilities managing director, since August 2022, a staff analysis was conducted to gauge what it would take, including resources, to measure whether the PUD would meet the 85% goal by the end of 2026. No exact number of premises were known.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?