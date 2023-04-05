CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD is anticipating meeting its goal of providing fiber internet to 85% of the county by the end of 2026, despite continuous county growth stretching the PUD service territory.
Commissioners received an update at the Monday board meeting, including plans to reach the rural and hard to reach corners of the county by 2027. According to John Stoll, PUD customer utilities managing director, since August 2022, a staff analysis was conducted to gauge what it would take, including resources, to measure whether the PUD would meet the 85% goal by the end of 2026. No exact number of premises were known.
“That 85% mark we’re reaching for is a moving target,” said commissioner Carnan Bergren. “85% six years ago is a lot different than what we’re looking at today. I hope down the road we define a service territory.”
The PUD earmarked a goal to bump fiber expansion from 69% to 85-90% of county residents in its 2015-2019 strategic plan. Fiber expansion would be provided to customers at “no additional cost” by pulling funds from the Power Public Benefit program, said Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director. Through the program, which funds community-oriented projects, the utility committed a total of $27 million for fiber expansion.
“The county growth impact was something that was very interesting to us. It’s difficult for us to really anticipate what that might be,” Shane said. “It definitely far exceeded what we originally planned and looked at in 2015.”
Large multi-dwelling units, such as apartments and substantial subdivisions, have been cropping up in the county since 2015 and are included in the fiber expansion coverage target area. PUD staff plan to return to the commissioners with a progress report in the fall that incorporates the county growth and details the final program, with updated mapping and development of a schedule and budget.
“We’re going to try to put a plan together that incorporates the dynamics of what that (growth) might be looking for, not knowing exactly what we have ahead of us,” Shane said. “Coming to a point where we would be comfortable saying… we have enough internal inertia to keep up with the growth as it goes forward. The growth is unknown. The growth could slow down and it’s easier to hit the 85% or it could speed up and it’d be a challenge.”
In 2020, an additional $2 million, included in the project’s beginning total of $27 million, was tacked on to expedite the network expansion process in areas, including lower Blewett Pass, Entiat River Road to Ardenvoir, the south shore of Lake Chelan and Totem Pole/Banks area to Manson, according to PUD documents.
“We do plan to have that (expansion to the Blewett Pass, Manson, Lake Chelan and Entiat areas) completed by 2024,” Shane said.
By 2027, the broadband network is expected to expand to an additional 9,200 homes and businesses. Currently, the broadband network has been expanded to roughly 5,500 premises since the fiber expansion project started, according to a PUD press release.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone