WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is tacking on a $5.6 million boost to the budget to upgrade Rock Island Dam’s Powerhouse 1 turbines, revising the total modernization project budget to $25 million.
Commissioners approved the budget revision at the Monday board meeting.
“These particular units (a unit includes the turbine and generator) we’re working on right now are the initial four units on the Columbia River, so they were installed 90 years ago,” said Tim McMaster, PUD engineering and project management manager. “They’re requiring a bit of extensive work to bring them back up into reliability.”
The budget revision specifically is related to modernization work on upgrading the unit, or generator, “B3.” Improvements include fish friendly turbines and greaseless components, McMaster said.
"There was quite a few unanticipated costs of machine repair and refurbishment; one of these included the need to provide rescue crew coverage," McMaster said. "There was quite a few quality issues with the supplied components. Some parts required re-machining or re-welding, that type of work, in order to restore them."
Besides unit B3, upgrades will be conducted for the “smaller” units, B2 and B1, as well work on the “larger” six Kaplan turbines, according to McMaster. Crews are split into two groups with one subset focused on small units and the other on the larger units.
McMaster said the modernization project for Powerhouse 1 is slated to be wrapped up mid to late 2026.
The PUD is also in the midst of a hybrid of refurbishment and replacement project for eight turbine hubs nearby at Rock Island Dam’s Powerhouse 2, slated to be completed around 2030. The Powerhouse 2 budget is earmarked for $456 million, fully funded by the PUD.
