new runner

This piece of "fish-friendly" equipment replaces equipment from the 1930s in the modernization of unit B3. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is tacking on a $5.6 million boost to the budget to upgrade Rock Island Dam’s Powerhouse 1 turbines, revising the total modernization project budget to $25 million.

Commissioners approved the budget revision at the Monday board meeting. 

original

Pictured is original equipment in unit B3 from the 1930s. This piece of equipment is part of the upgrades in the modernization project. 


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?