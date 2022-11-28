WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is closing the Sage Hills trails system for a four-month closure Thursday with plans to reopen April 2023. The annual closure to public access provides mule deer and other wildlife rangeland for the winter.
Mule deer move into winter refuge in the Wenatchee Foothills, starting in December and peaking in March, as snow arrives at higher elevations, according to Von Pope, Chelan PUD senior wildlife biologist.
Chelan PUD owns 960 acres in Sage Hills and manages the land, Home Water Preserve, as a wildlife preserve. The wildlife preserve is a federal license requirement by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to operate Rock Island Dam, according to a press release. A portion of the Sage Hills trail passes through the Home Water Preserve, prompting the closure of the entire trail.
The closure extends beyond Chelan PUD owned land and includes over 2,200 acres of Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and city of Wenatchee owned trails, as well. The closure will encompass trailheads north of Fifth Street, including Horse Lake Reserve trail system and side trails of Dry Gulch Preserve.
Year round trail options include Saddle Rock, Jacobson Preserve and Castle Rock.
