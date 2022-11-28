pud

Mule deer need room to roam in March in the Wenatchee Foothills, so stay out of the area until the expected April 1 reopening of trails.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is closing the Sage Hills trails system for a four-month closure Thursday with plans to reopen April 2023. The annual closure to public access provides mule deer and other wildlife rangeland for the winter.

Mule deer move into winter refuge in the Wenatchee Foothills, starting in December and peaking in March, as snow arrives at higher elevations, according to Von Pope, Chelan PUD senior wildlife biologist.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

