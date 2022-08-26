WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD commissioners agreed to fund seven community projects, such as adding STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
The seven projects chosen so far are for the PUD’s Public Power Benefit Program in 2022-2023, which has about $3 million left over.
The program earmarks $6 million “use it or lose it” funds each calendar year, but three of the seven projects need to start with contracts this year rather than 2023, said Felicity Saberhagen, PUD business manager.
The benefit program started in 2015 and money allocations are contingent on the PUD meeting financial obligations.
No vote was taken Aug. 15, but commissioners’ nods gave staff permission to move forward with the seven projects that will be approved as part of the budgeting process. Staff also will return to submissions leftover from the 23 this year to see if any of those can be refined to fit the criteria for the program, and possibly accept new submissions.
Two commissioners and several staff members evaluated projects based on things like cost, timeline and project management. To view criteria, visit bit.ly/powerbenefit.
“The diversity of the projects speaks well to the needs of the community,” said Dennis Bolz, PUD commissioner. “The variety is excellent. What a privilege this organization has to reinvest in the betterment of our communities.”
The seven chosen so far include:
STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities added to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Coyote’s Corner for children 6 and younger. The project is estimated at $460,000 and “provide experiential, full-body experiences that engage children in understanding how rivers can be a reliable source of clean energy, produce jobs, and contribute to the beauty of our area,” according to PUD documents.
Expanding the PUD’s broadband with $2 million. The money will help the PUD get ahead of schedule.
Resurfacing existing courts and adding a new standalone basketball court at Walla Walla Point Park for $500,000. This project is separate from the $228,000 project that started Aug. 15. When finished, the park will have six pickleball courts, two tennis courts, two or three basketball courts, as well as the existing handball courts.
Supporting employment for people with cognitive disabilities. The project has occurred for several years, but got “off track during COVID-19,” said Saberhagen. The $140,000 supports it for five more years.
Contributing $100,000 toward a planned community park in Chelan. The PUD owns the proposed ballfield land, which is leased to the city.
Assessing near-shore water quality degradation, nutrient sources and algae growth at Lake Chelan by the Lake Chelan Research Institute with $270,000. About $90,000 per year could pay for a full-time position, Saberhagen said.
Getting more students engaged/showing job opportunities at the PUD’s Jobs Awareness and Readiness project for $250,000. The five-year proposal would focus on utility-specific outreach, mentoring, education and more, and be geared toward teenagers and community college students.
