WVMCC concept drawing2 (1).jpg

This conceptual photo shows what the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Coyote’s Corner might look like. 

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD commissioners agreed to fund seven community projects, such as adding STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. 

The seven projects chosen so far are for the PUD’s Public Power Benefit Program in 2022-2023, which has about $3 million left over.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

