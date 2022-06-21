WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday OK’d a deal with Microsoft to let the company connect a planned Malaga data center project to PUD power lines.
The agreement is the first step toward Microsoft using and buying power for its proposed six data center buildings on 102.5 acres along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. It was not shared how much power Microsoft would use or from where it would come from.
Microsoft may choose any combination of PUD and/or third-party power, said Robb Davis, PUD attorney. Either one of those options are more expensive than rates for residential customers, whose rates will remain unchanged with the Microsoft deal, the PUD has said.
The interconnection agreement also raises the PUD’s 2022 capital budget by $86.5 million, $8.6 million of which will be spent this year, to build a new substation. The rest will be used between 2023 and 2025, and all infrastructure will be paid for by Microsoft.
Microsoft and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority signed a purchase and sale agreement on the land for an eventual likely total of $9.2 million.
“We are really excited to be starting this project,” said Emily Watt, Microsoft director of energy markets. “It is a long-term investment in the community. And just to kind of reiterate, our key focus is to not shift costs to other Chelan customers.
“We believe that your customers are Microsoft customers, as well, and we certainly don’t want them not to buy Windows products or service products because they’re upset with us.
“That would be really bad for us. So we are excited to be in the community, to continue growing in central Washington, which is our home state and looking forward to lots and lots of continuously smooth partnerships.”
Microsoft and the PUD will negotiate what and how much power the company will use in 2024, when the company will need it, Davis said.
He said he could not talk on that subject and referred questions to Microsoft. Microsoft said it would not provide the amount of power it will use.
The PUD is planning to build a seven 60 Mega Volt-Amp transformer (or about 420 megawatts) substation, he said, but that would be the maximum power Microsoft could use. The PUD won’t run the transformers all at once, he said, because that would shorten their lifespan.
Additionally, Microsoft will pay the PUD up front for electricity services and infrastructure it needs besides its own buildings. It also will be on a “large load,” or Schedule 4 rate at its Malaga location should it choose to buy PUD power.
Large electricity loads are those using “above 5 annual average megawatts or as warranted by special circumstances” in certain PUD service locations, and require a contract, according to the PUD’s website.
The PUD created a large load template, but Microsoft requested modifications, Davis said. Those include paying a “good faith estimate” in a “not to exceed amount” instead of paying deposit and security, monthly invoicing and payment. The up front payment includes contingency and ancillary costs, with check-ins to see if another amount is needed before the initial payment runs out, he said. There’s also an option to revert to the PUD’s large load payment template, if needed.
Having Microsoft pay up front helps the PUD because the PUD can start construction on infrastructure without using its own money, rather than waiting for payment from Microsoft, Davis said.