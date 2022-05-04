WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday agreed to continue outlining the scope of work for their future noise assessment consultant for the Confluence Parkway project.
A draft scope of work was presented to commissioners by Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing, and included six items suggested by PUD staff. Commissioners suggested additions. A final version could be done in a week or two.
Commissioners in April decided to have their own noise study for the Confluence Parkway project due to negative feedback on a PUD survey on the parkway and questions on the city’s noise study. Some commissioners said the noise study contracted out by the city only included noise from tires on the road and not things like loud engines.
The PUD consultant’s work could include:
- "Review design proposal, noise impacts, proposed mitigation, and assumptions. For example: current expected vehicle traffic combinations, volumes, speed limits, future noise levels at noise-sensitive locations, pavement/surface type, vehicle noise, such as engine/exhaust/etc.
- Identify measures that could be deployed to reduce noise to ensure PUD’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license obligations for environmental and recreational uses are protected and/or enhanced.
Ann Congdon, PUD District 3 commissioner, said Monday she wanted to know what the guidelines and measurements were to ensure the PUD’s land was protected, such as under its Federal Regulatory Energy Commission license.
“I mean, how can we say yes, our environmental and recreational uses are protected and/or enhanced?” Congdon asked. “What's the measurement device? I mean, it’s really subjective and I know that the city has done a lot of work on mitigation and they feel that these things have been mitigated.
"I, you know, from my perspective they're not mitigated to the point where our environmental and recreation uses are protected. So does FERC have standards for it or can they describe those standards for us that have to be met?”
Smith said FERC’s measurements were subjective, but PUD officials would get to a point where they felt comfortable with any impacts of the parkway, as long as those were in line with requirements for the PUD’s licenses.
“We're going to be looking at it more or less through that lens (FERC’s) and again it is somewhat subjective, but what we're going to be looking at is, is the user experience going to be impacted?” Smith said.
She also said the PUD and/or the consultant needed to determine what other mitigating factors should be addressed, such as exhaust — the noise and the fumes. Smith said there was an environmental study done by the city of Wenatchee she would send to commissioners.
Garry Arseneault, PUD District 1 commissioner, asked Smith to find out whether there were any restrictions for future stop signs or stop lights once the parkway was built.
“I want a study done that provides us the data we need as a commission to make a decision," said Dennis Bolz, PUD District B commissioner. "And I want that consulting work to be done fair, conscientiously, unbiased. And just give me the numbers; just the facts, Jack.”
A contractor would complete the work and develop reports in May and/or June and present those to commissioners in June.