WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will roll out the deployment of two-way digital meters in residential sectors of Wenatchee starting in February.
The initial deployment of meters was anticipated to roll out in fall 2022, according to this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3WCod0m.
The PUD ran a pilot project in the Sunnyslope area for 500 beta tests to test functionality, network and billing in spring 2022 prior to the mass deployment, said Andy Wendell, PUD director of customer service. The project received “great results,” Wendell said.
The two-way digital meters will use wireless communications rather than the current manual meter reads to measure energy consumption, according to the PUD website. The advanced meters aim to improve billing accuracy, improve outage response, as well as curate future PUD services.
The project’s build out, including the meters and installation work, is anticipated to cost roughly $10 million for 50,000 meters across the county, according to Wendell.
According to Wendell, the timeline of meter deployment in specific areas is largely steered by weather and accessibility, but the goal is a 12-month span, expected to roll into 2024. The PUD is targeting residential Wenatchee areas in February and March before taking advantage of spring and summer weather by pivoting to areas more difficult to access in winter weather. The PUD will then transition back to the more densely populated areas in fall 2023 when winter conditions set back in, Wendell said. A map of planned meter installations can be found here: bit.ly/3G5XLp1.
PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos added minor adjustments may be made to the initial planned deployment schedule.
Wendell said the PUD was prompted to make the change to advanced meters by two primary drivers: to offer technology that enhances customer service, particularly with billing and energy use, and to improve operations efficiency.
“The meters are a more efficient way to gather energy consumption data. Right now we get one read a month… a lagging indicator. (With the advanced meters) we can now get hourly reads, 24 reads a day,” Wendell said. “(Also) we don’t know when a customer is out of service until you call us. These meters will communicate back to the office if there's an outage... improves (outage) response time.”
